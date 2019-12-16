82ºF

Sheriff John Mina backs bills requiring businesses to secure guns

State Sen. Victor Torres and State Rep. Joy Goff-Marcil have filed bills

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orange County Sheriff John Mina on Monday joined two Florida lawmakers who are pushing to keep guns more secure.

State Sen. Victor Torres and State Rep. Joy Goff-Marcil have filed bills that would require any business that sells guns to keep them secure during business hours.

According to the bills, stores would either have to use a cable to keep guns in place or lock them in a cabinet or safe.

Mina said the new law is needed because burglars are able to quickly steal guns.

