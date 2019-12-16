Sheriff John Mina backs bills requiring businesses to secure guns
State Sen. Victor Torres and State Rep. Joy Goff-Marcil have filed bills
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orange County Sheriff John Mina on Monday joined two Florida lawmakers who are pushing to keep guns more secure.
State Sen. Victor Torres and State Rep. Joy Goff-Marcil have filed bills that would require any business that sells guns to keep them secure during business hours.
According to the bills, stores would either have to use a cable to keep guns in place or lock them in a cabinet or safe.
Mina said the new law is needed because burglars are able to quickly steal guns.
Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.