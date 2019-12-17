Santa Claus to teach lifesaving skills at Orlando International Airport
St. Nick will train travelers on hands-only CPR
Before his trip around the world, Santa Claus will make a stop at Orlando International Airport to help teach a lifesaving skill.
St. Nick will team up with the American Heart Association on Tuesday to teach travelers how to use hands-only CPR.
The training will take place at a kiosk that’s permanently located at the food court in the main terminal. Visitors can learn how to perform CPR in just a few minutes and receive feedback.
The American Heart Association estimates that 20% of cardiac arrests happen in public places such as airports.
