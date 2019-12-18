Cocoa police search for man in connection with fatal shooting
Anyone with information about Terrell Damarious Isom is asked to call 1-800-423-8477
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Coca Police Department is searching for a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting.
Police said the suspect is 25-year-old Terrell Damarious Isom.
Investigators said warrants have been issued for his arrest for charges of first degree premeditated murder with a firearm, two counts of attempted premeditated murder with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Officers said they found two men and a woman with gunshot wounds around 3 a.m. Saturday on the 150 block of Prospect Street.
Two of the victims were transported to a hospital in stable condition, according to police.
Authorities said 19-year-old Terravion Lewis was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said Isom argued with Lewis over a stolen gun belonging to Lewis.
Anyone with information about Isom is asked to call police at 1-800-423-8477.
This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.