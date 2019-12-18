Eustis officers look for armed robber wearing Jason mask

EUSTIS, Fla. – Officers with the Eustis Police Department are searching for a man who they say robbed a gas station while wearing a mask that resembles the “Friday the 13th” character, Jason Voorhees.

Officers said the man robbed the Shell gas station on State Road 19 Tuesday around 6:30 p.m.

The man was seen on surveillance video wearing the plastic goalie mask, khaki pants and a black leather jacket.

According to officials the man is around 5-foot 9-inches tall with a slim build, reddish jaw-line beard and shaved head.

“The suspect stole an undetermined amount of cash from the register along with the clerk’s Iphone and Mazda 6I,” officials said.

The car with Florida plate II43KL has a front right headlight out and is missing the passenger door mirror, officials said.

Officers said the man was armed while robbing the gas station.

If you have information on the man’s identity or location you are asked to call the Eustis Police Department at (352) 357-4121 or by calling Crimeline at (800) 423-8477.