2 Ocala teens rushed to hospital after crash in Belleview

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol said two Ocala teens were rushed to UF Health Shands Hospital after a crash in Belleview around 6:39 a.m. on Thursday.

Investigators said a 16-year-old boy was driving a 2001 Dodge Ram eastbound on County Road 484.

A 35-year-old Hudson man was driving a semi-truck, he was also heading eastbound on County Road 484, according to investigators.

Troopers said the semi-truck pulling a trailer stopped for a red light at the intersection of SE 36th Avenue.

FHP said for unknown reasons the 16-year-old did not stop and crashed into the trailer of the semi-truck.

The 16-year-old driver was transported to the hospital, his injuries are listed as serious.

A 15-year-old girl, who was a passenger in the Dodge Ram, was rushed to a hospital.

Her injuries are listed as critical, according to FHP.

The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.