Jaguars vs. Falcons: How to watch, stream, listen

ATLANTA, Georgia – The Jacksonville Jaguars will head to Georgia this weekend as the team plays against the Atlanta Falcons at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

The Falcons and Jaguars are both coming off wins.

Despite winning this past Sunday, both teams are out of the playoff race.

The firing of Tom Coughlin, the executive vice president of football operations was the big news for Jaguars fans this week.

Three days before the firing, Jacksonville defeated the Oakland Raiders 20-16.

This past Sunday, Atlanta surprised the rest of the league after the Falcons defeated the San Francisco 49ers in a comeback victory on the road.

Julio Jones continues to be the best player for the Falcons.

Jones has brought in 82 catches, 1,150 receiving yards, and six touchdowns.

No. 11 is not the only receiving threat, quarterback Matt Ryan also likes to throw to Calvin Ridley.

Ridley has 63 catches, 866 receiving yards, and seven touchdowns this season.

Leonard Fournette continues to be Jacksonville’s best player.

Fournette has 1,081 rushing yards, three rushing touchdowns, 73 catches, and 488 receiving yards.

What channel is the game on? Fox

How can you listen to the game? 105.5 FM and 660 AM

How to stream the game? NFL Sunday Ticket

Which team is favored to win the game? Atlanta is a 7-point Las Vegas favorite.

What is the total for the game? The total for points scored between both teams has been set at 45.

Who do the Jaguars play in Week 17? Indianapolis Colts

Who do the Falcons play in Week 17? Tampa Bay Buccaneers