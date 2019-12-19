St. Cloud pipe collapse could take two months to repair

ST. CLOUD, Fla. – The City of St. Cloud has commenced with repairs to the stormwater pipe that collapsed overnight Wednesday.

The collapsed pipe caused the concrete walkway above to crack, creating a 10-feet wide hole.

A man riding his bike fell into the hole around 3:40 a.m. was taken to a hospital, according to St. Cloud police. He suffered minor to moderate injuries, including lacerations, police said.

According to a news release, police are currently reviewing options for rerouting traffic during the repair project.

Officials had originally thought the pipe repair would take a minimum of two days, now officials are saying the repairs could take up to two months because of the size of the pipe.

Below are the details released by the City of St. Cloud.

Repair elements include:

Scope: Removal and replacement of entire pipe under road, which is approximately 100-LF, and includes a new reinforced concrete culvert.

Timeline: Approximately 1 to 2 months; Due the large size of the pipe, availability will dictate the timeline for repairs.

Repair Cost: Estimated $1.2M, which includes: