Director of Bike Law discusses legislation she’d like to see for Florida bike riders

ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida cyclists are among the thousands of bike riders in the country who have reported intentional close calls executed by drivers who cyclists call "punishment passes."

As News 6 investigator Mike Holfeld reported last week, the battle between cyclists and vehicles sharing the road has exploded with the continued rise in bike crashes and fatalities in Florida.

READ NEXT: Cyclists say motorists targeting them with ‘punishment passes’ or close calls

Rachael Maney, the Director of Bike Law, joined News 6 anchor Justin Warmoth on "The Weekly on ClickOrlando.com" to take a deeper look into the epidemic and discuss the legislation she'd like to see passed in Florida.

"It's really difficult to asses the valuation of human life," Maney said. "I can tell you this much, it certainly is exponentially greater than a $164 traffic citation."

For more information watch “The Weekly on ClickOrlando.com” Sunday at 8 a.m. If you’d like to get involved with Maney’s fight to strengthen Florida law check out bikelaw.com.