WATCH LIVE: Everett Miller’s attorneys seek dismissal of death penalty

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A court hearing will be held Friday morning to discuss new motions presented by Everett Miller’s attorneys after he was convicted of first-degree murder.

The defense will present motions to set aside the jury’s death recommendation, set a new trial and interview the jurors.

Attorneys allege that the jurors were given “defective” instructions and “zero guidance” about mitigating factors while deliberating.

State prosecutors denied that was the case in a six-page response.

Miller was found guilty of first-degree murder in the deaths of Kissimmee Police Officer Matthew Baxter and Sgt. Sam Howard on Aug. 17, 2017.

Members of the jury heard closing arguments during the penalty phase of Everett Miller’s first-degree murder trial and deliberations began shortly after 11 a.m. with a decision being reached by 4:30 p.m.

“I understand families are destroyed on both sides of this issue, but I think based on the jury’s recommendation and their findings today that justice was done,” Assistant State Attorney Ryan Williams said after the jury’s recommendation.

