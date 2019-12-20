Here’s why guests were escorted off of Flight of Passage at Disney on Thursday
First responders were called to check for possible smoke
ORLANDO, Fla. – Guests at Animal Kingdom were escorted off of a popular ride at Disney World on Thursday.
Disney officials said first responders with Reedy Creek were called to check out possible smoke at the Flight of Passage ride.
Guests were briefly evacuated, according to Disney.
The guests were brought back after the ride was cleared and working again.
