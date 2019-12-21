Shooting near Universal Studios leaves one injured, officers say

ORLANDO, Fla. – Officers said a person is in the hospital after a shooting near Universal Studios.

According to the Orlando Police Department the shooting happened around 11:16 a.m. Saturday inside the SonoHotel.

The hotel is one mile away from the theme park.

When OPD officers arrived at the hotel, they found a man who had been shot.

The unidentified man told officers that he had met the person online and was unable to give any other details, officers said.

According to authorities, the shooting took place inside the man’s hotel room.

The man was taken to a hospital and is said to be in stable condition.

No other details have been released at this time.

