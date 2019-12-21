Holiday shoppers use Super Saturday to purchase last minute gifts

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – Millions of Americans are spending their Saturday taking part in the biggest shopping day of the year, according to the National Retail Federation.

Shoppers at the Kohl's in Altamonte Springs had different reasons for why they were shopping last minute.

"Just time. I've been working," shopper Sandy Richards said.

Shopper Marilyn Bojanowski said the holiday shopping season felt rushed this year.

"It just came so fast. Ran out of time," Bojanowski said.

Shoppers spent their morning scoring holiday deals and came out early to beat the rush.

RELATED: Tips for Last-Minute Holiday Shopping | Smart holiday shopping: Avoiding fake reviews and tricky ads

"Few more days left and I've seen those lines before. No thanks," Bojanowski said.

Bojanowski isn't just last minute shopping. She said she is shopping for everyone on her list and she's not alone.

The NRF reports nearly 148 million people are shopping on “Super Saturday,” the last Saturday before Christmas day. The NRF calls it the biggest shopping day of the year.

"I never used to do that, but life, work and everything gets in the way. And there's amazing deals I feel you can find now," Bojanowski said.

Many stores are extending their holiday hours. Kohl's is open 24 hours until 6 p.m. Christmas Eve.

Shoppers are also going online to purchase last minute gifts.

Amazon said Sunday is the last day for free delivery for Prime customers, Monday is the last day one-day delivery, and Tuesday is the last day shoppers can purchase items for same day delivery.

It's also not too late to make sure your packages arrive on time for Christmas.

The United State Post Office said Monday is the deadline to send gifts via Priority Mail Express, starting at $25.

FedEx can ship overnight packages through December 23 and same day delivery through Christmas, for an extra fee.

December 23 also marks the last day UPS will ship Next Day Air.

Despite it being just days before Christmas, many shoppers said they are not stressing.

Richards said she still has time to get everything she needs.

“I’m gearing up. I’m on a roll,” Richards said. “I’m still under budget, so there’s always myself to shop for.”