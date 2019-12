Here’s the list of Central Florida malls open on Christmas Eve

Last-minute shoppers can rejoice as some Central Florida malls and outlets have decided to extend their hours and in turn, the shopping season.

Here’s a list of major malls across Central Florida and their hours for Dec. 23 and Christmas Eve.

Mall at Millenia

Dec. 23: 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Dec. 24: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Florida Mall

Dec. 23: 9 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Dec. 24: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Orlando International Premium Outlets

Dec. 23: 9 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Dec. 24: 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Altamonte Mall

Dec. 23: 8 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Dec. 24: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Seminole Towne Center

Dec. 23: 8 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Dec. 24: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Oviedo Mall

Dec. 23: 8 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Dec. 24: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Tanger Outlets

Dec. 23: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Dec. 24: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Volusia Mall

Dec. 23: 9 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Dec. 24: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.