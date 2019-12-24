Here’s how you can find out if you’re on Santa’s naughty or nice list

ORLANDO, Fla. – You no longer have to wait until Christmas Day to find out if Santa thought you were naughty or nice this year.

The Department of Christmas Affairs, created by the fictional North Pole Government, recently released the 2018-2019 Naughty and Nice List, allowing children across the globe to see where their name falls.

Since the document is 175 pages in all, the easiest way to locate your name is to search using the Ctrl + F key.

If you’re still trying to make it onto the nice list, it’s not too late -- but you need to act fast. The department suggests doing as many good deeds and kind acts as possible before Christmas Day so the Global Behaviour Tracking Network picks up on the positive behavior.

The window for filing an official dispute has closed, so being extra sweet to everyone around you is your best bet.

For someone with a severe case of naughtiness, the department suggests the use of a Christmachologist but those who are only slightly naughty could benefit from a Nice Coach.

To see where your name falls on the Naughty and Nice List, click here.