Victim, suspects identified in fatal stolen car crash in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police on Tuesday identified the woman who was killed when a stolen vehicle went airborne and landed on top of the car she was in.

The crash happened at about 11:30 a.m. Monday on West Central Boulevard and Westmoreland Drive when Seneca Howard ran a red light while driving a stolen red Nissan, plowed into a white Hyundai then flipped and landed on top of a black Toyota that was stopped, according to authorities.

Before that, police said Howard crashed into a marked patrol car at Westmoreland Drive and Colyer Street.

Sammie Lee Johnson, 89, who was the front passenger seat in the black Toyota, died as a result of her injuries, records show. The driver of the Toyota, 63-year-old Stephanie House, suffered serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital as a trauma alert. The man in the back seat, 61-year-old Bruce Cedric Johnson, was not injured.

Pamela Elizabeth Duffina, 23, was not injured when her white Hyundai was struck, according to a news release.

Police said Howard, 33, and another man who was in the stolen Nissan, 27-year-old Deonte Slaughter, are both in custody. Valkaria Crawford, 28, was ejected from the stolen vehicle during the crash and suffered serious injuries, records show. She is not facing charges.

Officer said when they arrived at the crash scene, they found multiple people who were injured.

Slaughter was on the sidewalk bleeding profusely from the right side of his face, according to an affidavit. Police said he fled on foot from the stolen vehicle after the crash.

An officer said that after he pulled out a plastic bag that was sticking out of Slaughter’s waistband, Slaughter asked, “You got the dope?”

Records show the pink and white rock-like substance in the bag later tested positive for MDMA.

Howard suffered a non-life-threatening hand injury and was taken to a hospital for treatment, the report said.

As the stolen vehicle was being towed from the scene, authorities said they found a stolen black revolver underneath it.

Slaughter is facing a drug possession charge and Howard is facing a grand theft of a motor vehicle charge. Both men are in custody.