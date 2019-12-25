Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Deltona, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said a man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Deltona on Christmas Eve.

The Sheriff’s Office said the incident started at a family gathering at a home on Gaucho Circle in Deltona.

This is just north of Enterprise Road.

Deputies said they received a call about a man having a gun. Investigators said the man shot his sister.

The woman is in the hospital, according to investigators.

Investigators said three deputies returned fire, killing the man

No deputies were injured in the incident, according to investigators

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.