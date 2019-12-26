3 dead, including 13-year-old girl, after Leesburg crash

LEESBURG, Fla. – Three people, including a 13-year-old girl, died in a crash in Leesburg on Christmas Eve, authorities said.

The wreck took place at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of SR 44 (Dixie Avenue) and Dozier Court, according to the Leesburg Police Department.

An initial investigation revealed that a 2019 black Ram pickup, driven by 33-year-old Zachery Waldo of Mount Dora, was heading east on SR 44, approaching Dozier Court, police said.

A 2018 Toyota, driven by 44-year-old Christopher Smith of Eustis, appears to have been traveling west on SR 44, making a left turn onto Dozier Court, according to police.

The front of the Ram collided with the right side of the Toyota in the intersection.

“It is unknown at this time which driver had the green light for right-of-way,” police said in a statement to media.

Waldo and his passenger, 33-year-old Kevin Cunningham of Tavares, were taken to the Ocala Regional Medical Center.

Smith and his front-seat passenger, 35-year-old Jessica Smith of Eustis, died at the scene.

The 13-year-old girl died Christmas morning at a hospital. She had been riding in the Toyota. Officers weren’t able to provide her name or relationship with the other occupants of the car.

Investigators continue to request for any witnesses to contact them at 352-787-2121.

SR 44 was closed in both directions for about 6 ½ hours after the wreck.