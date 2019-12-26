FDLE offers $10K reward for information on missing Disney employee

TAMPA, Fla. – Authorities are searching for 35-year-old Brian Klecha, a Disney employee who has been missing since last year.

A $10,000 reward is now being awarded to anyone who can bring forth information leading to the identification and arrest of anyone involved in the disappearance of Klecha.

The reward is being offered by the family of Klecha, Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay and the FDLE.

RELATED: Disney employee has been missing for 8 months

“After two years, we continue to work leads in this case, but we need more information. Someone knows what happened to Brian or where he is now, and we won’t stop until we know,” said FDLE Tampa Bay Special Agent in Charge Mark Brutnell. “We are asking anyone with information about Brian Klecha to please contact Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-8477.”

Agents from the FDLE said Klecha was last seen Dec. 27, 2017, at the MidFlorida Credit Union in Auburndale.

Agents believe Klecha did not leave or go missing on his own and believe he may have been the victim of domestic or drug abuse.

According to officials, Klecha’s vehicle was found abandoned on State Road 618 in Tampa at the Morgan Street exit on February 11, 2018.

Investigators believed the Jeep had been involved in a car accident a few days earlier.

Klecha has not contacted friends or family and agents said there is concern for his well-being.