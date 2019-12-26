Florida Mall packed with post-Christmas shoppers

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Mall saw large crowds on Thursday, with some shoppers spending Christmas cash, while others made returns.

A spokesperson for the mall said the day after Christmas is one of the busiest days of the year.

“Just a lot of lines, I think people are buying, which is hilarious the day after Christmas,” shopper Jennifer Duffey said.

Mall-goers can attest to the heavy foot traffic and busy stores. One told News 6 she had to wait two and a half hours at a store.

Some shoppers said they attribute the large crowds to many having off of work. Others say Orlando tourism and out-of-towners add to the numbers at the mall.

Shoppers said another draw is the post-Christmas sales.