Leaders meet to finalize deal for mystery development in Deltona

DELTONA, Fla. – City leaders are holding a meeting Thursday to finalize a deal for a mystery development designed to bring hundreds of jobs to Deltona.

Known only as “Project Normandy,” the development is planned for an industrial property near Normandy Boulevard and Graves Avenue. The 85 acres of land was rezoned to accommodate a 1.4 million square-foot distribution warehouse or industrial center in October.

City officials said they couldn't reveal the company behind the project because of a nondisclosure agreement with Atlanta-based developer Paul Seefried.

Last week, commissioners approved a $2.5 million incentive package for the company behind the project over the next five years.

According to the city, the company is expected to create 500 full-time jobs by 2023.