Man dies in Seminole County boat crash

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A man died in a boating accident on Wednesday, officials said.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said authorities received a call reporting the incident from the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office at about 11:55 a.m.

The man in the boat was alone when the vessel crashed. It’s unclear at this time what caused the accident on Lake Harney.

At last check, FWC investigators were on scene collecting evidence.

More information will be released once it is available, officials said.