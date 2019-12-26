Video: Florida man keeps neighbors awake with loud lawn mower revving, deputies say

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida man who refused to stop loudly revving his lawn mower even after his neighbors complained said he didn’t care if the noise prevented them from sleeping, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they were called to Robert Miller’s Zephyrhills home around 9 p.m. Sunday and found Miller outside, working on machinery while loudly revving a lawn mower nonstop.

Body camera video shows Miller revved the lawn mower even louder when a deputy tried to get him to leave his fenced-in property and come over to a patrol vehicle and sign a citation.

“I ain’t disturbing the peace,” Miller yelled.

“I’ve had your neighbor there come out and tell me she can’t take it anymore. I’ve had that neighbor, I’ve had that neighbor, I’ve had that neighbor. I’ve had four people come out and tell me they can’t take it anymore,” the deputy replied.

According to the affidavit, the lawn mower woke up infants and a sick woman in one of the nearby homes.

Deputies said Miller told them that he didn’t care if he was keeping his neighbors awake.

Records show Miller refused to come sign the citation, so he was instead arrested on a resisting arrest charge. He told the deputy he didn’t care about the citation and it wasn’t his problem, according to the video.

“I’m placing you under arrest for disturbing the peace so either you come out of here or I’m gonna drop more charges on you. You can either go now or I’m gonna have more charges and you’re gonna have us up here every night,” a deputy told Miller.

Miller was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and resisting an officer without violence.