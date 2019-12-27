78ºF

22-year-old man ejected in crash dies after being hit by semi trucks, troopers say

Driver veered into median for unknown reason

Adrienne Cutway, Web Editor

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 22-year-old man was killed after he was ejected from his vehicle during a crash and then hit by two semi trucks, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Jacob Lowe was driving a Ford F-150 southbound on U.S. 441 in Marion County at about 5:15 a.m. Thursday when, for an unknown reason, he veered into the median, causing his truck to overturn.

Lowe, 22, was ejected from the truck and landed in the northbound lanes of U.S. 441, where he was hit by two semi trucks and a Mazda, according to a crash report.

Lowe was taken to an area hospital, where he died. Records show he was not wearing a seat belt.

No one else was injured.

