Notre Dame and Iowa State fans hold pep rallies before bowl game in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Iowa State fans and Notre Dame fans are converging on Orlando for the Camping World Bowl game on Saturday.

“Victory is on our side,” said Jill Deckard, a Notre Dame fan who flew in from Houston, Texas.

The big Camping World Bowl game is set for Saturday at noon between the two Midwestern teams.

Cyclone fans took over the Marlows Tavern at Pointe Orlando were everywhere you looked there was a sea of red and gold.

Fighting Irish Fans posted up at the Cuba Libre.

Many are making this a family affair.

“We weren’t going to go to a cold bowl game,” said Iowa State alum Erin Flenner, who flew in with her extended Cyclone family to the City Beautiful. “So that’s why we decided to come because it was in Orlando.”

All the recent multi-million-dollar improvements to Camping World Stadium are bringing in big things like these college bowl games and other events.

And now that the city has approved $60 million more for improvements, it could attract more fans to flood Orlando and spend their money both at the games and in the surrounding entertainment districts.

The month of January already has 3 more major football games taking place in the downtown Orlando stadium, including:

The Citrus Bowl showdown between Alabama and Michigan on Jan. 1

The Under Armour All America Game which will display all the best high school senior football players across Florida on Jan. 2

The 2020 NFL Pro Bowl showcasing the all-star professional players in the league on Jan. 26

All that guarantees thousands of more fans will be flooding into Orlando to share their time, money, and team spirit for several weeks to come.