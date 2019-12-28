Orange County deputies search for stabbing suspect

WINTER PARK, Fla. – Orange County deputies are searching for a stabbing suspect after a person was rushed to the hospital with a stab wound.

Deputies responded to the 7000 block of Aloma Avenue around 2:37 a.m. in Winter Park where they found the victim, according to an OSCO release. The victim told deputies they got into a verbal argument with the suspect that escalated to the violent attack.

The victim was rushed to the hospital as a trauma alert, according to deputies.

Investigators have not released any suspect information at this time.