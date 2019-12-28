Suspect’s Instagram live video leads to his arrest in Florida

DELAND, Fla. – Deputies in Florida arrested a man wanted for grand theft auto after confirming he was inside a home by watching the suspect live on Instagram, authorities said Saturday.

A deputy verified they were at the correct house Thursday night by shining a flashlight in the window and seeing the light in the background of the video that Kevin Gaines, 20, was streaming live, according to a statement from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

According to deputies, DeLand police officers and other deputies surrounded the house. Gaines surrendered and was taken into custody.

When deputies searched the house, they found three firearms, along with a fourth gun underneath a vehicle in the driveway, officials said

“Gaines was arrested on a charge of possession of a firearm by a delinquent, along with his warrants for grand theft auto, criminal mischief and no valid driver’s license, along with warrants for bond revocation on previous charges of discharging a firearm from a vehicle, two counts of possession of a firearm by a delinquent, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement and no valid driver’s license,” the Volusia County Sheriffs office said in a news release.

Online records showed no attorney listed for Gaines. Jail records show he was in custody on Saturday.