Dozens protest for better crosswalk safety in Brevard County

SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. – After a tragedy nearly a week ago, more than 50 people rallied on a busy Brevard County road for safety crosswalks.

Holding signs and blue ribbons, protesters crossed A1A while reminding drivers to stop when the crosswalk lights are illuminated.

This all comes nearly a week after 12-year-old Sophia Nelson was killed after being hit by a car while her father says she was trying to cross at A1A and Elwood Avenue on December 22.

Police told News 6 the driver is cooperating with the investigation. The driver's name has not been released and it's not clear if the individual will face any charges.

Protesters say the flashing lights need to be changed to red to better remind drivers to stop.

"It's a big misunderstanding," Satellite Beach resident Okie Lopresti said. "No one knows exactly what to do. This gives you a false sense of security. "

Dan Willemin organized the event.

"We need these things ripped out and red lights put in," he said. "They're going to rip these things out because I'm going to make sure of it and put the right ones in."

"It can't be flashing yellow because that's proceed with caution," protester Linda Koetch said. "It has to be red and the pedestrian needs to know when they can go."

Satellite Beach Police continue to investigate Sunday's crash.

As for the Florida Department of Transportation, they notified News 6 earlier in the week they're continuing analyze traffic conditions.

"The Department mourns the loss of life on Florida’s roadways. One life lost is one too many," said Steve Olson, FDOT spokesman.

“The district traffic safety team will continue to analyze traffic conditions on the State Road A1A corridor, and examine opportunities for additional means and methods to increase safety,” Olson added.