Daytona Beach police attempting to ID shooting victim

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach police are asking the public for help identifying a man found shot overnight Monday near LPGA Boulevard.

A man called 911 at 2:40 a.m. Monday saying he found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound in the wooded area at the 1200 block of Wesley Street and LPGA Boulevard, according to a news release.

Due to the man’s condition investigators have been unable to speak with him or verify his identity. He is undergoing surgery at a local hospital, police said.

Police said the man is thought to be in his 20s and is about 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall. He also has a tattoo on his chest of the name “Briana,” police said.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to call Daytona Beach police at 386-671-5447.