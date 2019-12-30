Don’t drink and drive: AAA offers towing services on New Year’s Eve

New Year’s Eve is a time to celebrate, but make sure you do so responsibly.

To help stop drunk drivers on what is known for being the deadliest holiday for drivers, AAA and Budweiser are offering their “Tow to Go” service as a safe alternative to prevent driving impaired on New Year’s Eve.

Towing is free to AAA members and non-members when a tow truck is dispatched to transport a driver and their vehicle home or to a safe place within a 10-mile radius.

The towing program runs from Dec. 30 through Jan. 2 at 6 a.m. in Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, North Dakota, Nebraska, Tennessee, Wisconsin and Fort Wayne and South Bend, Indiana only.

To request the service, call 855-2-TOW-2-GO.

“New Year’s Eve is by far the busiest holiday for Tow To Go," AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said. “Although we offer this service for all major holidays, half of our calls occur the night of New Year’s Eve. Because our drivers will be in such high demand, party-goers should not make us their primary plan for getting home. Before popping any bottles, AAA encourages people to appoint a sober driver. If you can’t find one, consider a ride sharing service, or calling a cab; but make Tow to Go part of your backup plan, to ensure safe transport into the 2020s.”

This program has removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from the roads across the Southeast and Midwest, according to AAA in a news release.

To learn more about the initiative, visit aaa.com/towtogo.