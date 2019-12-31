65-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash on Curry Ford Road

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 65-year-old man died on New Year’s Eve day after another driver failed to yield colliding with his motorcycle, according to the Florida Highway Patrol report.

Troopers said the 75-year-old driver of a Kia Soul was attempting to turn left onto Curry Ford Road from Arbor View Boulevard around 11:44 a.m. when she drove into the path of a man on a Kawasaki motorcycle driving south on Curry Ford Road.

After his motorcycle collided with the Kia Soul, the 65-year-old rider was ejected from the bike, according to the crash report. He was pronounced dead at Advent Health East. His name has not been released pending the notification of his family.

The driver of the Kia Soul was treated for minor injuries, troopers said.

The crash investigation is ongoing and charges are pending, according to the FHP report.

According to FHP crash data, 29 motorcycle crashes ended in a fatality in 2018 and 15 motorcyclists were killed in 2019 as of September.

Look at the Florida crash report for 2018 and 2019 below: