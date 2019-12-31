8 neglected dogs found abandoned in single crate, SPCA of Brevard says

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The SPCA of Brevard is working to rehabilitate eight small, neglected dogs that were recently found abandoned in a single crate.

Officials said the dogs, likely lhasa apsos, were left outside the Brevard County Sheriff’s Department Animal Services building. Despite having severely matted fur that’s covered in feces, the dogs still have a kind disposition.

They were taken to the SPCA of Brevard’s adoption center in Titusville Tuesday afternoon.

“Right now, we’re doing vet checks on the dogs, including updating vaccines and heartworm testing, as well as trying to start taking care of some of their matted fur,” said Susan Naylor, public relations director for the SPCA. “These poor dogs have been deeply neglected, but are still incredibly sweet for what they’ve been through.”

Employees at the rescue are caring for the dogs in hopes that they’ll be ready to be placed in foster care by Thursday.

Video posted to the shelter’s Facebook page shows the dogs wagging their tails and licking their rescuers.

Ideally, the animals will go to quiet foster homes where it will be easy for them to transition. Anyone interested in fostering one of the dogs can call the SPCA’s foster department on Thursday at 321-567-3615 ext. 242 or join the SPCA of Brevard Foster Connection Facebook group.

Donations for the dogs’ care are being accepted on the SPCA’s website.