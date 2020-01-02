Puddles the cat reunited with Florida owner months after going missing

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Two months after she was reported missing, Puddles the cat has been reunited with her owner and now, her story is making a splash.

The 1-year-old tabby was reported missing from her home in DeLand on Nov. 5 and then weeks later, she showed up about 18 miles away in Deltona.

A kind woman there took in the friendly feline while she attempted to locate her owner, not knowing at that time that Charles Palmer was looking for his cat.

She took the misplaced pet to a local veterinarian who discovered that Puddles had a microchip. The only problem was that the microchip information only led back to Volusia County Animal Services, which is where Puddles was spayed before Palmer adopted her from the West Volusia Humane Society, now known as the New Hope Animal Shelter.

Workers at VCAS were eventually able to identify Palmer as the owner and put him in contact with the good Samaritan on Tuesday. He was able to reunite with Puddles that same day.

“Thank you everyone for your support and dedication,” Palmer wrote on Facebook. “Puddles is home now, being cute as ever. Thank you so much.”

Animal Services Director Adam Leath said Puddles’ story should remind pet owners of the importance of getting their animals microchipped and making sure the contact information is up to date.

“Helping people and pets is what we do best at Volusia County Animal Services,” Leath said. “Puddles is a great example of the hard work and dedication our staff has to the mission of the division.”

For more information about microchipping in Volusia County, click here.