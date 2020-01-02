Sanford police officer arrested for DUI, relieved of duty

SANFORD, Fla. – A Sanford police officer was arrested on the suspicion of driving under the influence Wednesday and placed on unpaid leave, according to officials with the Sanford Police Department.

Officer Adam Feldman was arrested the morning of New Year’s Day by Lake Mary police for driving under the influence and property damage, according to the department.

Feldman, who was hired by the department in June 2017, was not on duty at the time of his arrest.

Sanford Police Chief Cecil Smith said in a statement Feldman has been relieved of duty and placed on unpaid leave pending the outcome of the criminal and administrative investigations.

“We hold our officers, regardless of rank, to the highest standards of conduct and ethics,” Smith said. "Although this is an ongoing investigation, it is important that we remain as transparent in the process as possible. It is important for the purposes of a sound investigation that all policy and protocol be followed. We ask for the community’s support and patience as we conduct this investigation.”