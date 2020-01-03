Man breaks into Florida home to ‘suck toes,’ report says

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. – A man who broke into a Florida home on Christmas Eve said he was “there to suck toes” then tried to grab the victim’s genitals as he tried to fight him off, according to a report from the Bradenton Herald.

The paper reports the victim awoke to a stranger sucking on his toes so he asked the man what he was doing and the culprit said he “was there to suck toes.”

The two men fought and the burglar attempted to grab the victim’s genitals and told the victim he had a gun, although no weapon was displayed, records show.

The victim forced the suspect out of his residence but the burglar then smashed a window to the home and the windshield of the victim’s vehicle, according to the Herald.

