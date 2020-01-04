Body found in Melbourne house, men in truck seen dumping bags in dumpsters, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. – Melbourne Police detectives are investigating a suspicious death after a body was found in a house and men in a truck were seen dumping items in dumpsters, the department said Saturday.

The department received a tip at about 9 a.m. Friday about a possible unreported suspicious death on the 2000 block of Leewood Boulevard, according to a Melbourne Police news release.

Detectives then followed two males driving a box truck who were discarding items in different dumpsters and eventually detained those men, according to the news release.

Those two men were still in custody as of Saturday morning, said Melbourne Lt. Trevor Shaffer. Police have not confirmed the identity of the deceased or notified next of kin, he added. The department believes there’s no threat to the community at this time.

"This is an isolated incident," Shaffer said.

Leewood Boulevard is within two miles of three local schools: Sabal Elementary School, Croton Elementary School and Eau Gallie High School.

News 6 partner Florida Today contributed to this story.