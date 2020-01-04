Severe storms cause damage in Central Florida

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The video will be back up shortly. Our photographer is driving to a new location.

The National Weather Service received reports of storm damage in Leesburg and DeLand after strong storms moved through Central Florida.

Witnesses told the NWS that they saw a tornado touch down and cause damage in DeLand, but the NWS hasn’t confirmed.

The NWS told News 6 that they are hearing that there is damage to structures in Leesburg but were unable to provide a location.

According to Volusia Fire Rescue, there are multiple power lines down in Deland.

Duke Energy’s outage map shows 1,396 people without power in the Deland area due to extreme weather.

Most outages are reported along East Voorhis Avenue between South Amelia Avenue and Pine Street. With more outages along South Spring Garden Avenue.

The City of DeLand shared pictures to their Twitter account showing the damage that was caused by the severe storms.

“Crews are still assessing damage but appears to be limited to Melching Field, the city’s Little League Field and the VFW Hall sustained damage from the storm system that passed through this morning. Initially estimated at $20,000 to $25,000 in damage to city facilities,” the tweet said.

News 6 went out after the storm to find areas hit hardest by the storm. While in DeLand, News 6 photographer Sean Waters found that parts of the VFW 2380 roof had been ripped off and thrown around the parking lot.

“Crews are still assessing damage, but there are multiple spots that sustained damage in DeLand. City facilities that were damaged include Melching Field and the city’s Little League complex and one of the city’s water plants,” Chris Graham with the City of DeLand said.

Officials estimate the cost of the damages to be around $20,000.

During the cleanup, Alabama Avenue will be closed, officials said.

The National Weather Service has not confirmed any tornadoes in Central Florida as of this publication.

Stay with News 6 as we update this developing story.