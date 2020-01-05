Cleanup efforts underway after Saturday’s severe storms in Central Florida

DeLand, Fla. – Residents and crews are cleaning up around their homes after Saturday's severe weather left behind destruction across Central Florida.

Roofers were out cleaning up debris, putting up tarps, and making repairs Sunday morning in DeLand.

This comes a day after the National Weather Service received reports of storm damage in Leesburg and DeLand due to strong storms that moved through Central Florida.

The NWS is expected to go out to Leesburg and DeLand on Monday to determine if a tornado caused the damage.

Damon Cutlip is the Commander of the VFW 2380 post in DeLand. He said the building's roof suffered a lot of damage.

"The roof's gone. All the shingles are gone. It's bare wood," Cutlip said.

He said they currently don't have any electricity or water in the building. They are using a generator to save $2,500 worth of food they use for community feedings.

Cutlip said inspectors will be out on Monday.

"Tomorrow we'll be putting the blue tarps on the roof. We're not allowed to do anything with the building until the inspector comes by tomorrow," he said.

A few blocks from the VFW News 6 saw a huge tree that fell on a home inside a retirement community. There was a notice marking the building as unsafe posted on the door.

Roof shingles were thrown all over the ground and several fences were torn apart. News 6 also saw trampolines twisted and tossed in front yards.

City officials report $20,000 worth of damage was done to their facilities, including the little league complex and a water plant.

Cutlip said he hopes the VFW can reopen by Tuesday, but it is going to take time to fix the building. He estimated there is $18,000 in damages.

But Cutlip said the veterans community is already getting results and they will rebuild.

“I’ve got calls now from every post around, ‘What can we do? What can we do?’” he said.

BELOW: View pictures taken Saturday of damage in DeLand.