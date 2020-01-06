1 killed, 3 wounded in Ocala shooting

OCALA, Fla. – A man was killed and three others were wounded Saturday in a shooting during an apparent dispute with neighbors in Ocala, police said.

The shooting was reported around 10:25 a.m. in the 800 block on NW 6th Terrace.

Ocala police on Monday identified the man who died in the shooting as Cortney Graham Sr., 45.

“Please hurry,” the 911 caller said. “He’s been shot. I can’t tell you where he’s been shot. All I see is blood."

According to police, officers discovered three victims, including Graham, at the scene. The fourth victim was taken to Ocala Regional Medical Center by a friend or family member, police said.

The hospital was locked down for a brief time for safety reasons due to the violent circumstances surrounding the shooting, police said.

According to an Ocala police report, the victim taken to the hospital said he had been shot at his girlfriend’s house.

Another victim said the shooting stemmed from an argument with neighbors over a vehicle belonging to Graham’s sister that was apparently torched early Saturday.

The victim said a man, his brother and another man, all of whom had guns, were arguing about the car when someone said, “They aren’t going to shoot us," according to police.

According to the police report, the victim said all three of the gunmen opened fire, striking the four victims.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Ocala police at 352-369-7000 or CrimeStoppers at 352-368-7867.