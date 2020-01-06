Teens shot while playing basketball in Ocala, police say

OCALA, Fla. – A teenage boy and a teenage girl were shot Friday while playing basketball with friends at an apartment complex Friday, according to the Ocala Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened at the Green Gables Apartments on Southwest 10th Street.

A boy who was shot in the arm said that an unknown male wearing a hoodie shot at him and his friends while they were playing basketball but he didn’t have information about a motive for the shooting, according the report.

In the past, the boy has claimed to have gang affiliation, authorities said.

A teenage girl who was also shot said she was with the victim, her younger sister and another friend playing cards at the Promenade at Ocala Apartments when they decided to go to Green Gables to play basketball since the hoops at the Promenade had been taken down, records show.

Police said the girl and her friends had been at Green Gables for about 10 minutes when someone started shooting, so she and her sister dropped to the ground to avoid the gunfire.

She didn’t see who fired the weapon and didn’t know why someone would want to shoot at the group, according to the report.

No arrests have been made.

The shooting was one of two that happened over the weekend in Ocala.

On Saturday morning, a man was fatally shot and three others were wounded during a dispute with neighbors.

Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to call Ocala police at 352-369-7000 or CrimeStoppers at 352-368-7867.