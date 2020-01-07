Florida becomes one of last states to form Census committee

ORLANDO, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis says that Florida is forming a statewide committee that helps raise awareness about the upcoming 2020 Census.

The governor on Monday named Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez as chair of Florida’s complete count committee.

Florida was one of the last states in the nation without a committee that encourages residents to participate in the once-a-decade headcount. The 2020 Census starts in two weeks in a remote area of Alaska. The rest of the nation takes part starting in March.

The count will help determine how many congressional seats each state gets and the distribution of $1.5 trillion in federal spending.