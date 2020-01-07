‘Let’s see what you got:’ Teens use stolen gun in attempted robbery, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A group of teens stole a gun from a vehicle then used the firearm to attempt to rob a man, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the first victim called them Monday when he noticed that a $220 satchel, his wallet with cash and cards inside and his Glock had been stolen from his parked vehicle.

As investigators were taking that report, they said they received another call from a man who said three teens had just pointed a gun at him and attempted to rob him.

That victim said he was walking in the area of Marion Oaks Lane when a 14-year-old boy, 17-year-old Emmanuel Soto and 19-year-old Sabatiel Robles approached him and asked him for a cigarette.

The man declined and continued walking but then noticed the teens were following him, according to the affidavit. They then approached him again and asked for money this time and the victim again declined, records show.

Deputies said the group approached the man again and Robles displayed a gun while riding on the back of a bicycle that his 14-year-old brother was operating. Robles got off the bike, pointed the gun at the victim and said, “Let’s see what you got,” according to the affidavit.

The man got away to call 911 without giving any money to the boys, records show.

The teens were arrested nearby and after they were in custody, Robles admitted that he and his 14-year-old brother stole the gun, wallet and satchel from the first victim’s vehicle and then used the stolen firearm to attempt to rob the second victim, authorities said.

“We thought it was cool and it wasn’t, (I’m) really sorry,” Robles wrote in an apology letter to the victim, records show.

Robles and his 14-year-old brother are facing charges of attempted robbery with a firearm, grand theft and armed burglary of a dwelling. Soto was arrested on a carrying a concealed firearm charge.