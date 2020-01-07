Man accused of performing lewd act in front of teen in Winter Springs

52ºF

The incident happened in the area of Trotwood Park

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. – The Winter Springs Police Department said a man was arrested after he was accused of performing a lewd act in front of a teenager.

Evan Maness, 33, has been charged with lewd and lascivious behavior in the presence of a juvenile victim and driving with a suspended license.

Police said around 4 p.m. Monday officers received a call from the victim about the incident in the area of Trotwood Park.

Investigators said the suspect asked the victim for directions and performed a lewd act in front of the teen as he got closer.

Officers said Maness left the area in a truck.

Authorities said investigators were able to find Maness and arrest him in about thirty minutes after the victim called dispatchers.

Maness is being held on a $20,500 bond.

