Pedestrian dies after being hit by 2 vehicles in Clermont

CLERMONT, Fla. – A man who was pushing an empty wheelchair across the road died after he was struck by two vehicles Sunday night, according to the Clermont Police Department.

Police said the crash was reported at about 11:45 p.m. in the area of westbound State Road 50 and Sandhill View Boulevard.

The driver of a four-door Honda was the first to hit the man, later identified as John King II, then a short time later, a Subaru SUV also struck King, a news release said.

Police said both drivers stayed on the scene and speed and impairment do not appear to be a factor in the crash. No charges are expected to be filed.

King, who was not in a crosswalk at the time of the crash, died at the scene, records show. The drivers involved were not injured.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Clermont Police Traffic Enforcement Unit at 352-394-5588 and choose option 6.