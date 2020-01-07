U.S. Marshals arrest fugitive accused of taunting Flagler deputies on Facebook

Flagler County – The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said the U.S. Marshals arrested a fugitive accused of taunting Flagler deputies on Facebook.

Steven Young, 32, is being held without bond and is facing charges of:

Possession of forged bills

Possession of forging instruments

Failure to appear for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

The Sheriff’s Office said Young was featured on the department’s Facebook page during Fugitive Friday Bingo on Aug. 2, 2019.

Flagler County deputies said Steven Young taunted them with Homer Simpson GIF

Deputies said Young responded to the post and commented with a graphic interchange format video of Homer Simpson standing in the kitchen and Waldo in the background.

Investigators said the GIF had a comment saying “Waldo, where are you?”

After Young’s post investigators told him to turn himself in, according to deputies.

He did not and deputies reached out to agencies in the Washington D.C. area, according to investigators.

Deputies said they believed Young was staying in the D.C. area.

On Tuesday, the USMS Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force and the USMS Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Young at his mom’s house in D.C., according to the Sheriff’s Office.

“Taunting us on Facebook is only going to put you more in the spotlight than you already were,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “We didn’t find Waldo, but we did find Steven Young and soon he can be found at the Green Roof Inn where he will face the charges against him. Let this be a lesson to other fugitives that we will never give up looking for you so turn yourself in. You are only delaying the inevitable.”