$1.2 million worth of cocaine seized in traffic stop in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol said approximately $1.2 million worth of cocaine was seized in a traffic stop in Bushnell.

Troopers said around 12:36 p.m. on Tuesday investigators spotted a 2016 red Dodge Journey heading southbound on Interstate 75 in the area of the 310 milepost with an illegal window tint.

This is about four miles south of the County Road 48 exit.

Investigators said the driver was identified as Elizabeth Espinoza, 27, of Ruskin, Florida.

FHP said Espinoza looked nervous and troopers summoned a K-9.

Troopers said the K-9 quickly alerted to the vehicle.

Investigators said a probable cause search of the car showed 12 kilos of cocaine.

The cocaine is worth approximately $1.2 million, according to investigators.

The cocaine was hidden within the dashboard and other voids within the rear of the vehicle, according to troopers.

Espinoza is facing charges of trafficking in cocaine and was transported to the Sumter County Jail.