19-year-old dies after being ejected during single-vehicle crash

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 19-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Alexander Kozlov was driving a Ford F-250 on County Road 484 around 3 a.m. Tuesday when he lost control for an unknown reason, causing him to hit a mailbox, a barbed wire fence and a tree.

The impact against the tree caused the truck to rotate clockwise and Kozlov was ejected, records show.

Kozlov died at the scene of the crash. He was not wearing a seat belt.