Crime-ridden Orlando apartment complex could get $19.4 million facelift

ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orlando apartment complex plagued by crime could be getting a multi-million dollar makeover.

The Windsor Cove Apartments on Mercy Drive may soon undergo a $19.4 million renovation. It’s all part of a plan by Millenia Housing Development, an Ohio-based developer, and the current property owners to maintain the affordable housing units without displacing residents.

“Everybody deserves to live somewhere nice, not just me,” resident Willie Rubin said.

The existing 256 affordable apartments will be supported by tax credits, HUD and several other local and federal partners. A spokesperson for the developer told News 6 that residents will at most spend 30% of their monthly income on rent. Some units will be for residents who make only $17,000 a year.

“Anytime you’re trying to improve something, it makes me happy,” Rubin said.

Jerry McGruder lives nearby at the Village on Mercy, a new affordable housing complex on Mercy Drive. He’s happy to see more affordable housing options and hopes he’ll see new additions in the future.

“It’s a lot of people out here struggling,” McGruder said. “Especially with the help of affordable housing, it’s very easy to get back on track.”

Many residents said nicer looking affordable housing apartments gives them more pride and cuts down on blight crime.

City Commissioner Regina Hill supports the efforts and said it’s also part of her vision and a plan by the city of Orlando to revitalize the area and add more affordable housing on Mercy Drive and throughout the city.

“No matter what your income is, everyone deserves quality and safe housing,” Hill said.

No timeline has been set for construction to begin at the Windsor Cove Apartments since the developers said they’re still working to secure the funding.