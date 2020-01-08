63ºF

Florida Representatives and Senators respond after military attacks in Iraq

Iran launched at least 12 ballistic missiles against U.S. military on Tuesday night

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Department of Defense said around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday Iran launched at least 12 ballistic missiles against the U.S. military and coalition forces in Iraq.

The missiles were targeted at least two military bases hosting U.S. military personnel, according to the Department of Defense.

Representatives and senators responded online after the military attacks:

Senator Marco Rubio said Iran is openly calling for Americans to turn on each other.

“Tonight American and allied troops have come under direct attack by a nation-state and Americans must come together to support and protect them and respond appropriately,” Senator Rubio posted on Twitter.

Senator Rick Scott said no attack against U.S. personnel will be taken lightly.

“President Donald Trump has made it clear that acts of aggression against Americans will not be tolerated. Just ask General Soleimani."

“As reports come in of attacks on U.S. military installations in Iraq, please join me in praying for the safety of our brave service members and diplomats now in harm’s way. May God be with them and may we find a swift and peaceful resolution to this crisis,” Rep. Stephanie Murphy posted on Twitter.

“To the American people shaken up by this news: we are here for you and will do everything we can to keep our brave troops abroad out of harms way,” Rep. Darren Soto posted on Twitter.

The last thing it (Iran) wants is all-out war with the United States. They know they will lose. The thing the Iranian regime cares about the most is its own survival. Rep. Michael Waltz said.

