Georgia police: Man cooks food, takes nap during Taco Bell break-in
Police say the man broke into the Georgia Taco Bell, prepared a meal, and fell asleep on Christmas
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. – Gwinnett County police need help identifying a man accused of breaking into a fast-food restaurant, preparing food, then taking a nap on Christmas morning.
According to a report from Fox5 Atlanta, it happened around 12:15 a.m. on December 25 at the Taco Bell located in the 4800 block of Sugarloaf Parkway in unincorporated Lawrenceville.
Investigators said a black male climbed through the drive-thru window and was seen on surveillance video using fryers to make himself a meal. In the video, the suspect ate the food before taking a nap on the floor of the restaurant.
According to police, the man stole a laptop and tablet before leaving. He was there for about three hours.
Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.