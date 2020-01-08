Georgia police: Man cooks food, takes nap during Taco Bell break-in

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. – Gwinnett County police need help identifying a man accused of breaking into a fast-food restaurant, preparing food, then taking a nap on Christmas morning.

According to a report from Fox5 Atlanta, it happened around 12:15 a.m. on December 25 at the Taco Bell located in the 4800 block of Sugarloaf Parkway in unincorporated Lawrenceville.

Investigators said a black male climbed through the drive-thru window and was seen on surveillance video using fryers to make himself a meal. In the video, the suspect ate the food before taking a nap on the floor of the restaurant.

According to police, the man stole a laptop and tablet before leaving. He was there for about three hours.