67ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

67ºF

Local News

Georgia police: Man cooks food, takes nap during Taco Bell break-in

Police say the man broke into the Georgia Taco Bell, prepared a meal, and fell asleep on Christmas

FOX 5

Tags: Georgia, Crime
(Photo provided by the Gwinnett County Police Department)
(Photo provided by the Gwinnett County Police Department) ((Gwinnett County Police Department))

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. – Gwinnett County police need help identifying a man accused of breaking into a fast-food restaurant, preparing food, then taking a nap on Christmas morning.

According to a report from Fox5 Atlanta, it happened around 12:15 a.m. on December 25 at the Taco Bell located in the 4800 block of Sugarloaf Parkway in unincorporated Lawrenceville.

Investigators said a black male climbed through the drive-thru window and was seen on surveillance video using fryers to make himself a meal. In the video, the suspect ate the food before taking a nap on the floor of the restaurant.

According to police, the man stole a laptop and tablet before leaving. He was there for about three hours.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.