Ocala man exploits elderly man out of $100,000, deputies say

Funds were used to purchase fireworks, pay bar tab

Gabriella Nuñez, Multimedia Producer

Leonard Chiasson is facing a an exploitation of an elderly person $50,000 or more charge.
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – An Ocala man is facing charges after deputies say he exploited an elderly man out of $130,000.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said Leonard Chiasson had been given power of attorney for the victim when they had been experiencing memory loss issues. After Chiasson spent over $100,000 of the victim’s funds in October 2019, the bank called authorities reporting the issue.

Over the next few months, Chiasson made withdrawals and charges amounting to about $130,000, according to deputies. Charges included $1,900 spent on fireworks and a $6,800 bar tab and multiple cash withdrawals.

The 60-year-old was booked into the Marion County Jail. He’s since posted bond.

