Ocala man exploits elderly man out of $100,000, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – An Ocala man is facing charges after deputies say he exploited an elderly man out of $130,000.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said Leonard Chiasson had been given power of attorney for the victim when they had been experiencing memory loss issues. After Chiasson spent over $100,000 of the victim’s funds in October 2019, the bank called authorities reporting the issue.

Over the next few months, Chiasson made withdrawals and charges amounting to about $130,000, according to deputies. Charges included $1,900 spent on fireworks and a $6,800 bar tab and multiple cash withdrawals.

The 60-year-old was booked into the Marion County Jail. He’s since posted bond.